Biennial election to Andhra, Telangana Legislative Councils to take place on March 22

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that biennial election to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Legislative Councils and the by-election to Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from Visakhapatnam Local Authorities’ Constituency will be held on March 22.

Counting of votes will take place on March 26.

One vacancy in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council arose on October 3 last year due to the death of sitting member Dr M.V.V.S. Murthi from Visakhapatnam Local Authorities’ Constituency. The term of Murthi is up to and including August 11, 2021.

The ECI informed that the Model Code of Conduct will come into force with immediate effect in the concerned Constituencies. The term of office of sitting members of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, East-West Godavari Graduates’ - Kalidindi Ravi Kiran Varma; Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ - Boddu Nageswara Rao; Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam Teachers’ - Gade Srinivasulu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh are due to expire on March 29. The term of office of sitting members of Telangana Legislative Council, Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ - K. Swamy Goud; Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ - Paturi Sudhakar Reddy; Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ - Poola Ravinder are due to expire on March 29 while the term for Hyderabad Local Authorities’ - M.S. Prabhakar Rao will expire on May 1. (ANI)