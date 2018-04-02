Biennial elections to UP, Bihar legislative councils on April 26

[India], Apr 2 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that the biennial elections to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar legislative councils by the members of the legislative assembly will be held on April 26.

The counting of votes will be done on the same day.

In Uttar Pradesh, the term of office of 13 members of Legislative Council elected by the Members of Legislative Assembly will expire on May 5, which includes names like former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bharatiya Janata Party Mohsin Raza and others.

While in Bihar, the term of 11 members of Legislative Council which is due to expire on May 6 are- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and others. (ANI)