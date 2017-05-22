Biennial Rajya Sabha elections deferred

[India], May 22 (ANI): Keeping in view of the upcoming Presidential elections and the June 3 hacking challenge to political parties, the Election Commission on Monday deferred biennial Rajya Sabha elections for 10 seats in Goa, West Bengal and Gujarat, which were scheduled to take place on June 9.

The poll panel said the reason for the order was shortage of staff as the Commission would be occupied with the July Presidential polls.

"The Presidential elections may coincide with the schedule of aforesaid biennial elections as announced and in view of the fact the Secretaries of Legislative Assemblies are notified as Returning Officer for biennial elections to council of states and they are also to be appointed as Assistant Returning Officers for Presidential elections 2017," the EC said.

The EC said that the process of the Rajya Sabha election may interfere with the preparatory work for election of a new President. Besides this, the Commission has also invited the political parties to prove before the Commission the allegations made on tamperability of Electronic Voting Machines. The panel said that this will divert the attention of some of the parties who may like to participate in the challenge. Election of 10 new members to Rajya Sabha from West Bengal, Gujarat and Goa was to take place on June 9. Out of this, six new members were to be elected from West Bengal followed by three from Gujarat and one from Goa. (ANI)