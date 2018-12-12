Big mandate by people indicates great expectation from Cong: TS Singh Deo

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): Senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo on Tuesday said that the mandate of Chhattisgarh is an indication that they have a lot of expectations from the Congress party.

Deo, who was the leader of opposition in Chhattisgarh's previous legislative assembly, today won the state assembly elections from Ambikapur constituency.

Speaking to media on the outcome of these elections, he said, "It is a matter of great satisfaction and happiness but moreover it is a reason for gratitude towards the people of Chhattisgarh. This change and big mandate is an indication that people have a lot of expectation from the Congress government. And Congress will fulfill the aspirations of people and will be successful in doing so."

He also asserted that the results were a big responsibility for Congress and added, "Congress has fought these elections with a strategy and has not given one single face. At different places, the seniors of Congress were working to gather the support of people. Today's result is a big responsibility for the people of Congress." Two-phase Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh were held on November 12 and 20. As per the latest figures published by the Election Commission of India, Congress has won 40 seats and is leading at 28, while the BJP has won 8 seats and is leading on 7. (ANI)