Bihar: 1 killed, 2 injured in suspected Naxal attack

[India], Apr. 14 (ANI): One person died and two others were injured in a train accident suspected to be caused by Naxals in Bihar's Lakhisarai town.

"In an accident suspected to be caused by Naxalite, a 10-meter long rail piece entered from the top side of the footboard in first General Seating (GS) coach of Maurya Express in Lakhisarai. One person was killed and two others injured in the mishap," the East Central Railways said.

"Broken railway track piece doesn't belong to running track," East Railways added.

The deceased is yet to be identified, while the injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for immediate medical treatment. An investigation is underway. (ANI)