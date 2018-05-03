Bihar: 17 dead as bus overturns, catches fire

Patna: At least seventeen passengers were burnt to death after a bus overturned and caught fire on Thursday in Bihar's East Champaran district, officials said.

Bihar Disaster Management Minister Dinesh Chandra Yadav told the media that they had received information about seventeen persons dying in the accident.

Pratyay Amrit, Principal Secretary -- Disaster Management Department, said that most of the charred bodies were still inside the bus.

According to police, an air-conditioned bus from Muzaffarpur to Delhi met with the accident after the driver lost control over it.

Soon after the bus overturned, it caught fire and the seventeen persons were either charred or died due to suffocation from smoke inside the vehicle. Police officials said the passengers who managed to come out of the bus had been admitted to a hospital. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.