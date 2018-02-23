Bihar: 2 arrested, 5 detained for leaking question paper

[India], Feb. 23 (ANI): At least two people were arrested and five others were detained in Bihar's Supaul district for leaking question paper of the examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board.

According to police, "During a probe, the mobile of the accused were seized and it was later discovered that few school authorities have also been involved in this case".

"Matter is being thoroughly investigated," police added.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on. (ANI)