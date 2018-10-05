Bihar: 2 cops arrested for running liquor trade from police station

New Delhi: Two cops have been arrested in Bihar's Gopalganj district for allegedly selling seized liquor, a violation of the alcohol ban in the state, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The two policemen were arrested on Wednesday following complaints by local residents that they saw a liquor-laden truck leave the Baikunthpur police station on the intervening night of September 30 and October 1, Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Rashid Zaman said.

SHO Laxminarayan Mahto and ASI Sudhir Kumar were interrogated and the truck driver, Kanhaiya Sharma, was also arrested from the neighbouring Saran district, the SP told mediaperson.

Mahto and Kumar have been placed under suspension. Zaman said it is suspected that liquor seized during an operation was not shown in the records and later sold off by the accused in collusion with others. All of it will become clear during the probe, he said. Sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.