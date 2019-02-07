Bihar: 24 held, 1745 litres of illicit liquor seized

[India], Feb 7 (ANI): Police on Wednesday arrested 24 people for producing and selling illicit liquor here. A total of 1,745 litres of the same has been seized from them.

Moreover, liquor was seized from their residence as well. Among those arrested, one of them is a woman and rest are all men.

Ranjit Kumar, SHO said: “10 people are from Dhansir village, 7 from Sohan Bigha, 4 from Gulzar Bigha, 2 from Khurar and one person from Pathrora have been arrested in this case. The matter is being investigated.”

A ban on the sale of liquor was imposed in the state of Bihar in April 2016. (ANI)