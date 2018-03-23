Bihar: 5 die in blast at illegal firecracker factory

[India], Mar. 23 (ANI): At least five people were killed and 25 were injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker factory in Bihar's Nalanda district on Thursday, according to reports.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Out of those injured, half a dozen people who were in a critical condition were referred to Patna.

The shockwaves from the blast were reportedly strong enough to damaged houses near the factory.

Fire tenders immediately reached the spot to douse the flames. Relief and rescue work is underway.

An investigation in this regard has been initiated. (ANI)