Bihar: 50-yr-old man shot at by 2 bike-borne men in Patna

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): A 50-year-old businessman was shot by unidentified men here, police said on Sunday.

Purushottam Kumar, owner of a cake shop was killed on Saturday near Surya apartment located on Fraser road around 8 in the evening.

The deceased was attacked by the two bike-borne men while he was going towards his shop situated on new Dakbungalow road.

The culprits snatched the bag full of cash from the deceased and fled the spot, the police added.

The murderers are still at large and police has initiated an investigation into the matter.