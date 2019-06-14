Bihar: 57 children dead due to Encephalitis

Patna: Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Friday said that as many as 57 children have died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur.

"In the last 20-22 days, 57 children have died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES)," Pandey told media here. Out of the total number, 47 children have died in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) while 10 succumbed at the private Kejriwal Hospital, Pandey said.

"We are monitoring all this. The Health Ministry in the state held a meeting on this and decided to make people aware of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES)," the Health Minister shared.

"A team comprising of one professor, three associate professors, four assistant professors, nine senior residents and 15 junior residents are seeing this matter and looking after the children. We are providing more beds in both the hospitals for treatment," he added. Encephalitis is a viral infection which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headaches.