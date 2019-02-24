Bihar: 6 out of 7 girls missing from Mokama shelter home found in Darbhanga

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Six out of seven girls including five victims of the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home sex abuse case who were missing from a shelter home in Mokama in Bihar have been found, police said on Saturday.

According to SSP Babu Ram, the girls have been found in Sakatpur of Darbhanga district.

Seven girls including five victims of Muzaffarpur shelter home sex abuse case had run away from Mokama’s Baal Griha, a shelter home run by Nazareth Hospital Society.

The matter came to light on Saturday when the authorities of Nazareth Hospital Society, an NGO, found the grill of the main gate of the shelter home cut, following which they did a head count of the girls staying there and found that seven of them, including five victims from the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal were missing.

It is being alleged that these seven girls manage to run away due to the sheer laxity shown by the authorities of Nazareth Hospital Society, which is also accused of not cooperating with the police in their investigation. Five girls were shifted to Nazareth Hospital Society from Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, Muzaffarpur, in August last year after their ordeal of sexual abuse was highlighted in the audit report of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). (ANI)