[India], May 02 (ANI): At least six people sitting on a top of a bus were electrocuted in Chennari area of Rohtas district on Tuesday.

The bus was carrying several passengers to a wedding. Many people were also sitting on the top of the bus.

It was then the six people came in contact with a live electricity wire, according to reports.

The victims have been admitted to a local hospital. An investigation for the same has been launched. (ANI)