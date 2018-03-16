Bihar: 70-year-old man allegedly beheaded for naming town square after PM Modi

Patna: A 70-year-old man, identified as Ramchandra Yadav, was attacked and beheaded by a group of about 40-50 men on motorcycles, with hockey sticks and swords.

The shocking incident occurred in Bihar's Darbhanga district on the evening of March 15.

His son Tej Narayan Yadav, who is BJP chief from Behala Panchayat, said that the senior citizen went to them to explain the situation, but he was beheaded with a sword. When his elder brother intervened, they tried to kill him as well.

Tej Narayan alleged that the horrific incident occurred after his father named a town square "Narendra Modi chowk". The deceased was first attacked on the head and on the hand before being beheaded. According to Tej Narayan, the attackers were supporters of the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) and they abused the Prime Minister. He added that the attackers were upset that there was a Modi square in a place considered to be an RJD stronghold. Tej Narayan claimed that the men seemed to be emboldened by the RJD's bypoll victory. Notably, Tej Narayan had named a square situated in Bhadaha village, Darbhanga, after PM Narendra Modi in December 2016. However, another group reportedly wanted the square to be named after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.