[India] Apr 29 (ANI): Eight people died in Bihar's Bhagalpur district after a boat capsized in Kosi River on Sunday.

Seven others who have been rescued are being treated at a hospital.

Reportedly, authorities are claiming that there were around 20-25 people travelling in the boat during the time of the accident.

Therefore, rescue teams along with local police are still searching as there is a possibility of more missing bodies.

More details are awaited. (ANI)