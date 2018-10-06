Bihar announces additional cut in fuel prices

[India], Oct 5 (ANI): The Bihar government on Friday announced an additional cut of Rs 2.52 per litre on petrol and Rs 2.55 per litre on diesel prices.

This comes after the central government on Thursday announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel and urged the state governments to reduce the same amount.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has also decided to provide relief of Rs 1.56 per litre on diesel. The state had on Thursday decided to give an additional concession of Rs 2.50 per litre on petrol.

The Chandigarh Administration has decided to give an additional concession of Rs 1.50 per litre in the prices of petrol and diesel each. On Thursday, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices. "Excise duty to be reduced by Rs 1.50 and Oil Marketing Companies will absorb one rupee. So, a total of Rs.2.50 will be reduced on both diesel and petrol," Jaitley said. After this announcement, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand and Goa governments implemented the direction and also decided to give an additional relief of Rs. 2.50 per litre on petrol and diesel, making the fuels cheaper by five rupees each in the states. (ANI)