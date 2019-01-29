Bihar announces two-day state mourning for George Fernandes

Patna: The Bihar government on Tuesday declared a two-day state mourning and cancelled all official functions following the death of former Union Minister George Fernandes.

Fernandes, who had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease, died at a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning.

"All the official meetings and functions scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday have been cancelled, including the Vikas mission and a cabinet meeting," an official in the Chief Minister's office said.

According to the official, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will head to the national capital on Wednesday to pay his last respects to the long-time socialist leader. The ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) flag is at half mast at the party headquarters here. Nitish Kumar, who worked closely with Fernandes for three decades, described his passing away as a "loss of the tallest socialist leader". Former Bihar Chief Minister and opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad also paid homage.