Bihar: Another journalist shot, one accused arrested

[India], September 7 (ANI): Seems like the pen is under sever attack in the nation, as two days after senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was murdered, yet another attack on a scribe has been reported from Bihar's Arwal.

Pankaj Mishra a journalist, who works for a hindi newspaper Rashtriya Sahara, was shot by two bike-borne assailants.

The incident took place when Mishra was leaving the bank after withdrawing Rupees one Lakh.

The condition of Mishra is said to be critical.

The police have arrested one of the accused, while the other is absconding.

Prima facie, according to the police the untoward incident seems to be an outcome of personal enmity. "Mishra was shot dead by two people from his village while he was leaving the bank with Rs. 1 lakh cash which was robbed by them. One accused has been arrested. It is a case of personal enmity," Arwal's SP Dilip Kumar said. More details are awaited. (ANI)