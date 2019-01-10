Bihar: Bhagalpur bound Express train robbed

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): Unidentified robbers on Wednesday looted cash worth Rs 25 Lakh, along with jewellery and mobile phones from passengers in 12350 New Delhi-Bhagalpur Express.

The robbery took place between Dhanauri-Kajra in Lakhisarai district earlier tonight.

Around eight to ten robbers reportedly attacked S-10, S-9, AC 3 tier and AC 2 tier coaches of the train.

Some passengers were also thrashed for resisting the robbers.

Following the incident, a relative of a passenger reached out to Indian railways for help through Twitter. Railway Protection Force, Eastern Railway directed concerned unit to take necessary action in this regard.

More details awaited. (ANI)