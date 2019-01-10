Bihar: BJP leader shot dead by unknown assailants

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader named Baiju Prasad Gupta was shot dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Pakri Chowk area falling under the jurisdiction of Siwaipatti Police Station.

As per information, the incident occurred while the victim was sitting at his medical facility. An individual came and asked him about some medicine before shooting him.

Police reached the spot and found some empty shell of bullets from the place of incident.

The victim was shifted to a hospital but could not be saved. Sharing details of the incident, DSP, East Muzaffarpur, Gaurav Pandey said, "We have received the information that some criminal has shot one person. We are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident based on which we can have some identification of the culprit. We are also planning to conduct raids for the arrest of the accused." "Villagers have informed me that he had a small medical store and he used to provide home-made medicines to the people of nearby areas," he added while sharing details of the victim's profession. On December 20, a Bihar Military Police (BMP) jawan was killed by his colleague with a self-loading rifle (SLR) in Muzaffarpur. (ANI)