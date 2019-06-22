Bihar BJP minister's brother thrashes chemist for 'not standing up'

[India], June 07 (ANI): BJP national vice president and former Bihar minister Renu Devi's brother Pinu was seen thrashing a chemist at a medical shop in Bettiah for allegedly not standing up to show him respect.

In the video of the incident which took place on June 3, Pinu can be seen entering the medical shop to buy something and suddenly asking the chemist to stand up and show him respect. Knowing of the shopkeeper's denial to do so, Pinu can be seen brutally slapping the chemist and later forcefully dragging him outside the shop by his collar.

Pinu was later seen taking the chemist away in a car.

However, the accused's sister Renu Devi chose to stay away from the matter, claiming that she is not in talking terms with her brother anymore.

"I never encourage wrong behaviour. I have no relation with Pinu, with that house, for many years. We are not on talking terms. Still, I am being dragged. If anyone commits a mistake, he/she should be punished, even if it's me," she asserted.

Bettiah Superintendent of Police (SP) Jayant Kant said that a case has been registered in this regard and security has been provided to the victim's family.

"A case has been registered. Victim's family has been provided with police security. We have seized a 4-wheeler that was used to abduct the victim and take him to some other place," Kant said.

