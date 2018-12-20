  1. Sify.com
Bihar: BMP jawan kills colleague in Muzaffarpur

Last Updated: Thu, Dec 20, 2018 13:45 hrs

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a Bihar Military Police (BMP) jawan was killed by his colleague with a self-loading rifle (SLR) here in the wee hours of Thursday.

Manish Kumar, a resident of Amarpur in Banka district, was killed by Prem Chand Prasad at around 2 am today inside the barrack of BMP-6 under Mithapura police station area in the district.

"The accused has had a history of indiscipline and aggressive behaviour and has been arrested," said Muzaffarpur SSP Manoj Kumar. (ANI)



