Bihar: BMP jawan kills colleague in Muzaffarpur

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a Bihar Military Police (BMP) jawan was killed by his colleague with a self-loading rifle (SLR) here in the wee hours of Thursday.

Manish Kumar, a resident of Amarpur in Banka district, was killed by Prem Chand Prasad at around 2 am today inside the barrack of BMP-6 under Mithapura police station area in the district.

"The accused has had a history of indiscipline and aggressive behaviour and has been arrested," said Muzaffarpur SSP Manoj Kumar. (ANI)