Bihar Board Class 10 results out, Prerna Raj tops

[India], June 26 (ANI): The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday declared the results of Class X examination.

Prerna Raj from Jamui has topped the exams with 457 marks, securing 91.4 percent.

68.89 percent students have passed the exam, a climb of 18.77 percent from the previous year.

More than 17 lakh students appeared in the exams, which held between February 21 and 28. Out of which 12, 11,617 students cleared the exam.

With the BSEB Class 10 result declaration, the race for board exams results has finally come to an end in the state. The Bihar Board is among the last boards to announce Class 10th results this year. (ANI)