Bihar Board class X result declared, Prem Kumar tops the list

[India], June 22 (ANI): Prem Kumar topped the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class X examination on Thursday.

Kumar secured first rank with total 465 marks, while the overall pass percentage was 50.12.

Anand Kishore, the Chairman of BSEB, said that in wake of the previous incidents, this time the Bihar board has conducted physical verification of the topper to avoid any frauds.

"This year, the BSEB conducted physical verification of the top 10 students. They were already notified about this. The answer sheet of the toppers were twice evaluated by a team of experts and after all these procedures, the list of toppers has been released," Kishore said.

He further said the examination was conducted strictly and under proper surveillance. Earlier, Bihar Arts topper Ganesh Kumar failed to show any of his academic prowess raising speculation of yet another topper scam in the state, whereas around 65 percent of the students failed the Bihar board. Ganesh Kumar topped from the Arts stream. He secured 65 out of 70 marks in the practical examinations of Music and 18 out of 30 in the theory. He secured 92 marks out of 100 in Hindi. However, a meeting with him gives a different picture. Ganesh even failed to answer basic questions related to the subjects in which he secured the highest mark. When he was asked to play some instruments and sing a song, he was unable to play anything in tune. Last year, a scam in the Bihar Board was revealed after topper Ruby Rai, who secured 444, marks out of 500 in the Arts stream, was not even able to answer some of the basic questions related to her subjects in which she passed in. (ANI)