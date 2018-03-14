Bihar by-poll results, a warning for BJP, Nitish: Jitan Ram Manjhi

[India] March 14 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday said that the state's by-poll results are a warning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"The BJP should stop working for its face value and instead put in efforts to work for the people. That's the only way in which they can improve or else they will face the same result in the 2019 elections as they have in this by-poll," Manjhi told reporters.

Both the BJP and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have won an assembly seat each in the Bihar by-polls, the results for which were announced today. While the RJD retained the Jehanabad assembly seat, the BJP was able to hold on to the Bhabua assembly seat.

The RJD candidate Sarfaraz Alam has won the Araria Lok Sabha seat. Both, Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad Assembly seat were held by the RJD. (ANI)