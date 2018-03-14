Bihar by-polls: CM Nitish congratulates winners

[India] Mar 14 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday congratulated the winning candidates of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently-concluded Araria, Jehanabad and Bhabua by-elections in the state.

"I congratulate Miss Rinki Rani Pandey from Bhabua, Mr Kumar Krishna Mohan Yadav from Jehanabad and Sarfaraz Alam from Araria for winning the elections," tweeted Kumar.

Both the BJP and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have won an assembly seat each in the Bihar by-polls, the results for which were announced today. While the RJD retained the Jehanabad assembly seat, the BJP was able to hold on to the Bhabua assembly seat.

RJD's Sarfaraz Alam won by 61,788 votes against BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh in Araria, Kumar Krishna Mohan alias Suday Yadav won the Jehanabad assembly seat, while BJP's Rinki Rani Pandey won the Bhabua assembly constituency, who was fighting the elections owing to her husband Anand Bhushan Pandey's death. The RJD's win was predictable as after the 22nd round of counting, the party was leading by 57,791 with 4,46,179 votes, while BJP was trailing with 3,88,388 votes for Araria constituency.(ANI)