Bihar by-polls: Congress' Shambhu Singh Patel to contest from Bhabua

[India] February 19 (ANI): The Congress on Monday approved the candidature of Shambhu Singh Patel as the party candidate for the ensuing by-polls to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar from Bhabua constituency.

While, from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rinky Pandey will contest from Bhabua seat.

Voting for Lok Sabha by-polls Bhabua constituency will take place on March 11.

The results will be declared on March 14.

Also, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPAT) will feature in the bye-elections in all the polling stations. (ANI)