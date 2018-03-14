Bihar bypolls: RJD wins Jehanabad, BJP gets Bhabua

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) today won the Jehanabad assembly seat bypoll. The seat had fallen vacant after death of RJD MLA Mundrika Singh Yadav. RJD had fielded his son Uday Yadav is the seat who beat the JD(U) candidate by over 35,000 votes. Meanwhile, BJP's Rinky Rani Pandey has won the Bhabhua Assembly seat in Bihar. Results of Araria is still awaited where the saffron party is trailing behind RJD in Araria Lok Sabha seat.

Thank you Didi..Together We are fighting, we shall fight & We will Win. https://t.co/j92Ro6Z9UI आज के उपचुनावों में जीतने वाले उम्मीदवारों को बधाई।



नतीजों से स्पष्ट है कि मतदाताओं में भाजपा के प्रति बहुत क्रोध है और वो उस गैर भाजपाई उम्मीदवार के लिए वोट करेंगे जिसके जीतने की संभावना सबसे ज़्यादा हो।



कांग्रेस यूपी में नवनिर्माण के लिए तत्पर है, ये रातों रात नहीं होगा। — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 14, 2018 Alam, who crossed over from JD(U) to Lalu Prasad's party RJD to contest the bypoll, is son of Taslimuddin. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) March 14, 2018 According to latest data, RJD's Sarfaraz Alam, who had in the earlier rounds trailed behind BJP's Pradip Kumar Singh, was now leading by about 14,500 votes after ninth rounds of counting of votes. According to election office sources, a total of 28 rounds of counting will take place for results of Araria Lok Sabha seat bypoll necessitated due to demise of RJD MP Mohammad Taslimuddin.Alam, who crossed over from JD(U) to Lalu Prasad's party RJD to contest the bypoll, is son of Taslimuddin.



SEARCH