Bihar cabinet approves 10% reservation for economically weaker section in general category

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Bihar Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the Bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker section in the general category.

The Supreme Court on February 8 declined a stay on the implementation of the constitutional amendment providing 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to the economically weaker sections of the general category.

Maharashtra cabinet on February 4 had approved the Centre's scheme of 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions across the state.

Other states which so far have implemented the reservation Bill include Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam. Parliament recently passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019, approving 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker section in general category. (ANI)