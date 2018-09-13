Bihar cabinet approves Rs. 1 lakh interim relief for mob violence victims

[India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Bihar cabinet on Thursday granted its approval for Bihar lynching and mob violence victim compensation scheme-2018 under the ambit of the department of legal affairs. The scheme will come into force with immediate effect.

With the implementation of this scheme, an interim relief of Rs 1 lakh will be granted to the victims of mob lynching within one month of the incident. Bihar government will further give an additional Rs. 2 lakhs after the investigation is complete.

Besides, lynching and mob violence cases will be heard in a fast-track court on a day-to-day basis. The court will ensure that the trial in these cases is completed within a period of six months. Principal Secretary of Cabinet Secretariat Department Sanjay Kumar shared the details of the cabinet decision in a press statement on Thursday evening. (ANI)