Bihar CM announces ex-gratia for kin of Araria road mishap victims

[India], Mar. 06 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has condoled the death of six people, who were killed in a road accident in Araria district on Monday, and also announced ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the victims.

Earlier on Monday evening, six people died after a collision took place between a bus and JCB machine at National Highway 57.

"The chief minister has sent his condolences on the sad tragedy that has fallen upon the families of Forbesganj's accident. In the wake of the accident, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased," said a statement from the chief minister's office. (ANI)