Bihar CM does not want me, Lalu to meet: Manjhi

[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM) head Jitan Ram Manjhi has alleged that state chief minister Nitish Kumar and the Ranchi jail administration have been stopping him from meeting Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad.

Talking to media, Manjhi said, "I am not allowed to meet Lalu ji. I have come here after submitting a prior notice. This means that the administration and chief minister Nitish Kumar do not want me and Lalu ji to meet."

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad is serving the jail term of 13.5 years in connection with three fodder cases and is lodged in the Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi. On February 28, Manjhi left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led grand alliance. (ANI)