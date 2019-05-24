Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar congratulates Modi on spectacular performance

[India], May 23 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the spectacular performance of the NDA in the general elections.

"I would like to congratulate honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on getting huge support across the nation. The public has given a clear mandate which is a big responsibility on our shoulders," said Kumar.

He further said that the public of Bihar has rejected the bitter atmosphere created during this election.

"Attempts were made to create a bitter atmosphere during the elections but I am happy that the public has rejected it." Evading the question of his party's stand on Article 370, Kumar said, "As a party, we have already clarified our position on such issues. All the NDA allies will work in consensus." Asked if his party colleagues would join the cabinet of the Modi government, Kumar said, "The leadership and other political allies will think about it and there is nothing special about it." To the possibility of the NDA government granting special status to Bihar, Kumar said, "In the recently held meeting of all NDA allies, I laid emphasis on taking a special initiative for the backward states. PM Modi also said that he will give extra attention to the Eastern region." Explaining the reason for not interacting much with media during the campaigning, Kumar said, "Media usually asks for reactions on other leaders' statement and I don't find it appropriate to react to what others say." BJP is leading on 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state while its allies including JDU and LJP are ahead in 22 parliamentary constituencies (ANI)