Bihar CM Nitish Kumar speaks with family of murdered Gurugram student, Haryana CM

[India], Sept 11 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday spoke with the family of murdered Ryan International School seven-year-old student Pradyuman Thakur and condoled his demise. He also spoke with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who assured him of an unbiased and speedy probe in the matter.

The Thakur family hails from Bihar.

In the latest development, the Station House Officer (SHO) at Sadar Sohna police station, Inspector Arun, has been suspended with immediate effect in connection with the baton charge launched on parents and media persons in front of the school on Sunday.

Ryan International Group's Northern Zone Regional Head, Francis Thomas, and the Human Resources (HR) Head, Bhondsi branch, Jeyus Thomas have also been arrested.

Amid raging protests over the gruesome killing of a seven-year-old student in the Ryan International School, the state government also issued an order, stating that all campuses of the aforementioned school will be closed till tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in a move to tackle protests, additional security has been deployed across all campuses of the school.

Earlier on Friday, the school's bus conductor was nabbed after the body of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found inside the toilet of the high-profile school, with his throat slit, following which the school's principal was suspended.

On Sunday morning, hundreds of people, including parents and locals, held huge protests demanding that the police must take action against the school.

Media personnel were also injured during the lathi-charge and their vehicle was also damaged.

The father of the victim, Varun Thakur, on Sunday, demanded a parallel CBI enquiry as the school has severe administrative loopholes, adding that the family would move the Supreme Court on Monday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to look into the case has pointed out serious security lapses in the school.

The SIT averred that the school did not have any separate toilets for staff like drivers and conductors, while adding that the administration even did not get their employees identification verified.

The report by the investigative team also highlighted that the CCTV cameras of the school weren't working properly and were not installed everywhere. Also, the fire extinguishers were expired. It was also revealed that the school establishment had broken boundary walls.

The report further said that there were no separate toilets for conductors and drivers and the wall behind the school remained unfinished which easily allowed anyone to enter the school premises without permission.

The report also added that a proper police verification of employees working at Ryan International School was not done by the school authorities. (ANI)