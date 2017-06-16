Bihar: CM's injured policemen shifted to Darbhanga hospital, all in stable condition

[India], June 16 (ANI): After Bihar Chief Minsiter Nitish Kumar's convoy yesterday met with an accident in Supaul, the six injured policemen on Friday were referred to Darbhanga's Paras hospital. All are in stable condition.

The incident took place near Kosi toll plaza last night, while returning to Patna from Kishanganj.

The District Magistrate (DM) is continuously taking note of moment.

Reportedly, while overtaking a truck, Chief Minister Kumar's Scott team vehicle lost the control and met with an accident. (ANI)