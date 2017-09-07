Bihar Congress MLAs rebuff claims of split in party

[India], Sept. 6 (ANI): The Bihar Congress MLAs on Wednesday rebuffed the claims of split in the party and said that only future course of action was discussed in the meeting called by party vice president Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.

"There is no split in the Bihar Congress, only future course of action was discussed in the meeting with Rahul Gandhi," Bihar Congress MLA, Amit Kumar told ANI.

Another MLA Anand Shankar echoed the similar sentiment and said that everyone gave their suggestions.

The leaders of the Bihar Congress had also met Congress President Sonia Gandhi a few days ago in the national capital. Earlier, the Congress had dismissed the reports of a possible rift in the party's Bihar unit, saying that such allegations are being made since the Janata Dal United (JDU) severed all ties with Mahagathbandhan. "From the 26th, the day when the Mahagathbandhan was broken, such allegations are being made against our party. Our party is intact," Bihar Congress chief Ashok Choudhary told ANI. (ANI)