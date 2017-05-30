Bihar Education Minister says incumbent strictness will bear fruits in future

[India], May 30 (ANI): With only 35.25 percent students managing to pass the intermediate examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), state education minister Ashok Chaudhary on Tuesday said the poor result is an outcome of strict measures taken by the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Government which in future will bear fruits.

Asserting that earlier the students used to cheat and pass, Chaudhary said that the Nitish Government has pledged that they would not allow any misconduct to take place.

Chaudhary also averred that education quality in the state has not deteriorated but the strictness created by state government would improve the quality. "This time we had pledged that we will not allow any misconduct in the examinations. We have constituted a transparent system," said Chaudhary. "All this has been done so that it is ensured that whosoever passes exams excels because their competency. Earlier there were numerous cases reported, where children cleared examination by cheating. This time many might have failed but this decision by the state government will have far-reaching effects. The strictness will improve the quality of the educated," he added. According to reports, out of the 12.40 lakh students just 4.37 lakh or 35.25 percent managed to clear the board exam in Bihar. Last year, 11.55 lakh students appeared in the exam and 7.18 lakh or 62.19 percent cleared it. Only 30.11 percent students cleared the Class 12 or intermediary science (ISC) exam. Last year, the pass percentage of ISC students was 67.06 and in 2015 89.32 percent students cleared the exam. (ANI)