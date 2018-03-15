Bihar gave sympathy vote, says state BJP chief

[India] Mar 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bihar President Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said that the state has given a "sympathy vote this time" in the recently concluded by-polls.

"Bihar has given sympathy vote this time. I would like to thank all those who have supported us. We welcome the mandate of people," said Rai.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would win 2019 General Elections.

"We will certainly win the elections of 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah," Rai asserted.

Earlier today, Rashtriya Janata Dal won the Araria Lok Sabha seat, and also Jehanabad assembly seat. While the BJP was only able to win Bhabua assembly seat.(ANI)