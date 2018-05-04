Bihar Governor vows to uproot fake B.Ed degrees racket

[India], May 4 (ANI): Lashing out at colleges for providing fake B.Ed degrees in the state, Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday said there is hardly any politician who is not associated with such institutions.

Underscoring that there is indeed a "huge racket" running in the state which awards fake B.Ed degrees, Malik said, "A large number of colleges exist, most of them enjoying patronage of politicians."

"There is hardly a politician who is not associated with such institutions that admit students without requisite authorisation. They run their business without my or Chief Minister's permission," the Governor added.

He also announced that the admissions from August this year would be held through a centralised exam. "From August onward, B.Ed admissions in the state will be done through a centralised exam similar to National Eligibility and Entrance Test, to end business of awarding fake degrees," Malik said. (ANI)