Bihar govt likely to implement 10% quota for general category by Feb

[India], Jan 23 (ANI): Bihar government is likely to implement 10 per cent quota for weaker sections in the general category in the state by February.

In a meeting held on Tuesday here, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar decided that an Act needs to be constituted in order to implement 10 per cent reservation given by the Central Government in government jobs and education to the economically weaker section in the general category.

He added that all processes must be completed by February.

Kumar believed that quota allocation for weaker sections in general category would help in providing more employment. The Parliament recently passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 to grant 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to economically weaker individuals belonging to the general category, across religions. The reservation is meant for individuals whose annual earning is below Rs 8 lakh and who possess less than 5 acres of agriculture land. (ANI)