Bihar govt should show urgency in Srijan scam too: Cong

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): Congress leader RPN Singh on Saturday said the Bihar Government should show urgency in Srijan scam too, like it did in the sentencing of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Saturday sentenced the former Bihar chief minister to 3.5 years of jail in a fodder scam case related to embezzling of more than Rs 89 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

Talking to ANI, Singh said, "This is a court verdict and Lalu Prasad is capable and will appeal against the sentence in a higher court. However, a big issue also arises that Rs 2,000 crore Srijan scam and other scams happened in Bihar in which involvement of ruling party leaders has come to fore. The government should also show the same urgency like fodder scam in probing those scams also."

The RJD and the Congress were coalition partners in the previous Bihar government. When asked about corruption and alliance with the RJD, Singh said, "Corruption is a big issue and the Congress party has always been against corruption. Congress has alliance with the RJD party and not with people." The Srijan scam involves a Bhagalpur-based NGO, Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Ltd, which used to provide vocational training to women. The NGO allegedly pilfered funds meant for government welfare schemes from the bank accounts of the Bhagalpur district administration. The CBI is probing the scam. (ANI)