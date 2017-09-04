Bihar: Huge cache of ammunition recovered from a naxal dump by CRPF

[India], September 4 (ANI): Arms and ammunitions were recovered by Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 153 battalion from a Naxal dump in Bihar's Aurangabad on Monday.
While carrying out area domination and search operations, troops of 153 Battalion, along with Bihar police, recovered the following items:
- 7.62×39MM (AK-47) live ammunition 1900 Rounds
- One AK.47 Magazine
- One X-95 Magazine (Both magazine country made)
- Four bundles of flexible wires
- 200 disposable syringes
- Four drilling gauge
- Two Bag Pithoo
- One Bundle Sand paper
- 96 Switch Pressure
- 1kg Cast iron
More details are awaited. (ANI)