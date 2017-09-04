Bihar: Huge cache of ammunition recovered from a naxal dump by CRPF

[India], September 4 (ANI): Arms and ammunitions were recovered by Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 153 battalion from a Naxal dump in Bihar's Aurangabad on Monday.

While carrying out area domination and search operations, troops of 153 Battalion, along with Bihar police, recovered the following items:

- 7.62×39MM (AK-47) live ammunition 1900 Rounds

- One AK.47 Magazine

- One X-95 Magazine (Both magazine country made)

- Four bundles of flexible wires

- 200 disposable syringes

- Four drilling gauge - Two Bag Pithoo - One Bundle Sand paper - 96 Switch Pressure - 1kg Cast iron More details are awaited. (ANI)