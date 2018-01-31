Bihar IAS officer facing corruption probe suspended

[India], Jan. 31 (ANI): A 2007-batch IAS officer was suspended on Tuesday in the wake of an ongoing investigation against him in a disproportionate assets case.

Deepak Anand, a former Chhapra District Magistrate (DM), is being probed by Bihar's special vigilance unit in the Rs. 2.60-crore disproportionate assets case. A raid was also conducted at four of his premises in Bihar and Jharkhand on January 4 in this regard.

In March 2017, Deepak as Chhapra DM had suspended the arms licenses of criminal-turned politicians who belonged to the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) party.

Following this, he was removed from his post for an alleged dereliction of his duty that led to the boat mishap killing 24 people during the Makar Sankranti. (ANI)