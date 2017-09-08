Bihar journo case: BJP shows faith in CM Nitish Kumar's efficiently

[India] September 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that the miscreants are trying to spoil the name of the Bihar Government and added that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will handle the situation efficiently.

"The miscreants and vested interest people always try to create a trouble so that they can bring a bad name for a good government which is governing the state. Probably Nitish Kumar will be able to handle this situation and convey the right message," BJP leader C.N. Ashwath Narayan told ANI.

Another BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that the culprit will not be spared. "Nitish Kumar is not going to compromise with any criminal activity," he added. Seems like the pen is under sever attack in the nation, as two days after senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was murdered, yet another attack on a scribe has been reported from Bihar's Arwal. Pankaj Mishra a journalist, who works for a hindi newspaper Rashtriya Sahara, was shot by two bike-borne assailants. The incident took place when Mishra was leaving the bank after withdrawing Rs one lakh. The condition of Mishra is said to be critical. The police has arrested one of the accused, while the other is absconding. Prima facie, according to the police the untoward incident seems to be an outcome of personal enmity. "Mishra was shot dead by two people from his village while he was leaving the bank with Rs. 1 lakh cash which was robbed by them. One accused has been arrested. It is a case of personal enmity," Arwal's SP Dilip Kumar said. More details are awaited. (ANI)