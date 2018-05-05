Bihar: Katihar SP's deputation to CBI cancelled

[India], May 5 (ANI): Siddharth Mohan Jain's four-year central deputation with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been cancelled after he opened fire during his farewell ceremony as Katihar Superintendent of Police (SP).

The incident took place on May 1 when Jain was being given a farewell by his colleagues as the former was getting transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi.

The whole incident was caught on camera wherein Jain could be seen firing six bullets in the air with his service revolver.

Meanwhile, in another incident, son of an inspector in Uttar Pradesh was seen firing in the air as part of his sister's wedding in Kanpur. (ANI)