Bihar: Litchi farmers in Muzaffarpur demands government support

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], 30 April (ANI): Distressed by poor facilities, the farmers of India's biggest hub for Litchi are demanding for an organised marketplace to sell their crops.

Satish Kumar, a Litchi farmer here says, "Muzaffarpur is well-known for litchis but we don't get any help from the government, we are also having national research center of Litchi in the city nevertheless, don't get any type of benefits."

"We demand the government to offer us insurance just like they offer coverage for other crops. We have also carried out protest regarding this issue however nothing has happened yet. We sell our one tree for Rs 800 to buyers. We demand the government to provide us insurance for litchi, marketplace and a place for storage."

Urmila Devi, the local resident said, "We are not getting any help from the government, we don't get any benefit from this farming and don't have any other option other than continuing this work." The Director of ICAR - National Research Centre on Litchi, Dr Vishal Nath said, "Muzaffarpur litchi is very famous in the country for growth. Government has made this institution for conducting research and developments on litchi and provides leadership at the national level." "Many farmers aren't adopting this technique because of much less attention, I have asked large numbers of farmers to come and adapt the techniques, ideas which we are developing," said Nath. Nath added, "Farmers should be provided with proper medicines and technologies as many time the medicines which we recommend to farmers they don't easily get in the market." Elections in BIhar were held in four phases and will continue to be held in the remaining three phases on May 6, 12 and 19, respectively. The counting of votes will be done on May 23. (ANI)