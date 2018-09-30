Bihar: Magadh University students set bus on fire

[India], Sept 29 (ANI): Violence broke out in Bodh Gaya on Saturday, when Magadh University students came out in large numbers to lodge protest over the cancellation of affiliation of 32 colleges.

The future of as many as 86,000 BA Part III students looms in despair, after the decision to cancel affiliation of 32 colleges.

In order to register their protest, agitated students raised slogans and set a bus on fire.

As many as 86,000 students of disaffiliated colleges of Magadh University were not allowed to appear for the degree Part-III exams scheduled to commence from October 1, in light of the Patna High Court order that stayed publication of previous results of examinees appearing from disaffiliated colleges. (ANI)