[India], Apr 7 (ANI): Bihar Minister Shrawan Kumar's sister Savita Devi was recently attacked by unidentified bike-borne miscreants in Nalanda district.

Savita Devi was on an e-rickshaw, returning home from Ramchandra branch of Bank of India when she was attacked in Bihar Sharif on Friday.

Attackers splashed her with a chemical and snatched her bag that contained Rs 50,000.

Soon after the incident, a case was registered at Deepnagar police station.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)