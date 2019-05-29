Bihar: MLA, MLCs to meet at Rabri Devi's residence in Patna today

[India], May 29 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has called a meeting with all the party MLAs and MLCs at the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi later today.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will chair the meeting which is scheduled to begin at 4 pm.

RJD has 79 members in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and 7 members in the state's Legislative Council.

RJD faced a crushing defeat in the recently held Lok Sabha elections with the party failing to win even one seat in the polls. Its ally Congress also managed to win just one seat in the state.

Tejashwi had also called a meeting of the party's Lok Sabha candidates at his residence to introspect RJD's defeat in the polls on Tuesday. RJD, which contested on 20 seats, didn't manage to win even a single seat this election and nose-dived from 27 in 2014 to nil in 2019. RJD also faced defeat in Jharkhand where it was contesting on a few seats in coalition with Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA coalition won 39 of the 40 seats in Bihar, with BJP and Janata Dal-United (JDU) winning 17 and 16 seats respectively while 6 seats went to Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) in Bihar. (ANI)